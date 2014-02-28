Feb 28 Sotheby's said it acquired the
"Pink Star" diamond, which had fetched a world-record price in
November, after its buyer couldn't pay and defaulted.
New York-based diamond cutter Isaac Wolf outbid three rivals
last November to pay 76.3 million Swiss francs ($83.02
million)for the flawless pink diamond in an auction guaranteed
by Sotheby's.
In a post-earnings conference call, the auction house said
it reversed the related commission revenue as a result of the
buyer default and recorded the pink diamond in inventory at a
value of about $72 million.
"We are currently in discussions with the buyer, while also
considering other alternatives," Patrick McClymont, Sotheby's
CFO said on the call with analysts. "In the meantime, we are
quite comfortable with our valuation, and see real value in
owning the diamond at this price."
The world-record price for the diamond, which had been
renamed "The Pink Dream" after Wolf acquired it, had included a
"buyer's premium," or commission fees. The diamond's pre-sale
estimate was $61 million.
The 59.60-carat Pink Star was the main attraction at
Sotheby's November jewels sale in Geneva, which was the highest
jewelry sale total for a single auction in history - $199.5
million.
On Thursday, Sotheby's reported weaker-than-expected
quarterly profit, hurt by higher operating expenses and
increased competition. The auctioneer reported earnings of $1.30
per share that missed analysts' estimates of $1.40 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Billionaire hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb mounted a proxy
fight with the goal of winning three board seats after the
auction house's promise to return $450 million to shareholders
failed to appease activist investors.