July 18 Sotheby's said it would cut an unspecified number of jobs as part of a restructuring plan, months after ending a long-running battle with billionaire investor Daniel Loeb by appointing him to its board.

The plan, mainly impacting the auction house's U.S. and UK operations, will result in employee-related restructuring charges of about $13 million to be recognized in the third quarter, the company said.

