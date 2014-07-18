BRIEF-Audentes Therapeutics says offering of 5.2 mln shares priced at $14.50/shr
* Audentes Therapeutics announces pricing of public offering of common stock
July 18 Sotheby's said it would cut an unspecified number of jobs as part of a restructuring plan, months after ending a long-running battle with billionaire investor Daniel Loeb by appointing him to its board.
The plan, mainly impacting the auction house's U.S. and UK operations, will result in employee-related restructuring charges of about $13 million to be recognized in the third quarter, the company said.
* Centurylink Inc - co's subisidary Qwest corporation agreed to sell $575 million aggregate principal amount of 6.75 pct notes due 2057 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: