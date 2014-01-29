Jan 29 Sotheby's will pay investors a
special dividend and buy back shares, months after activist
investor Daniel Loeb called for a management shakeup at the
auction house.
Sotheby's shares rose 7 percent in premarket trading on
Wednesday.
The company said it would pay shareholders a $300 million
special dividend in March and buy back stock worth $150 million
under a new share repurchase program.
Daniel Loeb's hedge fund, Third Point LLC, held a 9.3
percent stake in the company as of Oct. 1.
Loeb said in October that he was seeking to replace
Sotheby's Chief Executive Bill Ruprecht and likened the
269-year-old auction house to "an old master painting in
desperate need of restoration."