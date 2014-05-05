UPDATE 1-U.S. judge approves VW dealers $1.2 bln settlement
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Volkswagen AG's dealers will receive an average of $1.85 million in a $1.2 billion settlement approved by a U.S. judge on Monday over its diesel emissions scandal.
May 5 Sotheby's said it reached an agreement with Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC, giving the hedge fund three seats on the auctioneer's board.
Under the deal, Sotheby's will also terminate its shareholder rights plan, or "poison pill," at its annual shareholder meeting on May 6.
The auctioneer said Third Point had withdrawn its lawsuit against the plan.
Billionaire activist Loeb had sued to remove Sotheby's poison pill, which prevents activist shareholders from owning 10 percent or more of the company.
Third Point, which currently owns just under 10 percent in Sotheby's, can raise its stake to up to 15 percent under the deal.
Apart from Loeb, Olivier Reza and Harry Wilson will be added to Sotheby's slate of directors up for election at the annual meeting, increasing the board to 15 members. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Volkswagen AG's dealers will receive an average of $1.85 million in a $1.2 billion settlement approved by a U.S. judge on Monday over its diesel emissions scandal.
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 A powerful storm system plowed up the U.S. Eastern seaboard with torrential showers and high winds on Monday, hindering airline and rail travel, after killing at least 21 people in the South, many in mobile homes demolished by tornadoes.
* Pinnacle Financial- Priced its offering of 2.8 million shares of its common stock at a price of $62.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $175 million