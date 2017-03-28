Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
SEOUL, March 28 The remains of what appears to be at least one unrecovered victim of South Korea's sunken Sewol ferry were found near the salvaged vessel on Tuesday, an official said, nearly three years after the disaster that killed 304 people.
"Six pieces of remains that were found are 4 cm to 18 cm long," Lee Cheol-jo, an official at the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, told a briefing, adding that the remains appeared to have emerged through the vessel's windows.
The lengths are equivalent to 1.6 inch to 7 inches.
The ferry was raised last week and has been loaded onto a semi-submersible vessel to be taken to a nearby port. Lee declined to say how many victims the remains are suspected to belong to, but said DNA tests will be conducted. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
CARACAS, May 27 Courier services have told customers that the Venezuelan customs authority has banned them from importing items such as gas masks, slingshots and bulletproof vests used by some demonstrators in anti-government protests.