DUBAI, March 28 Middle Eastern online retailer
Souq.com will make an announcement later on Tuesday about
Amazon.com Inc's bid to buy 100 percent of the company
from its shareholders, two sources familiar with the deal told
Reuters.
One of the sources, declining to be identified ahead of the
announcement, said the statement would say that Souq.com's
shareholders had accepted the bid.
Souq.com declined to commemt. Amazon officials could not
immediately be reached for comment.
Dubai's Emaar Malls, operator of some of the
region's most glitzy shopping malls, said on Monday it had made
an $800 million offer for Souq.com. Sources said that bid was
higher than what Amazon had offered.
