BRIEF-Newnorth Projects Ltd's quarterly loss per share C$0.01
* Newnorth announces results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
March 4 Provider of exchange traded funds Source UK Services Ltd named Julian Ide as its new chief executive officer.
Ide was most recently CEO at Old Mutual Global Investors and will join Source in mid-April. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)
* Newnorth announces results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Files for Euro notes offering of up to 2.5 billion - sec filing