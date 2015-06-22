BRIEF-Mylan says EpiPen sales suffer from increased competition
* President says EpiPen will account for less than 5 percent of global revenue and less than 10 percent of north american sales
June 22 Europe's exchange-traded products provider Source UK Services Ltd appointed Katy Walton Jones as general counsel and a member of its management committee.
Jones joins from Citco Financial Products (London) Ltd, where she was general counsel and director.
Source also appointed Chris Mellor as executive director and head of equity product management.
Mellor has worked at State Street Global Markets Llc, Credit Suisse group AG and Societe Generale. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)
PARIS, May 10 LVMH is launching a multi-brand e-commerce website inspired by its exclusive Parisian department store Le Bon Marche, as the world's biggest luxury goods group steps up the digital side of its business.