June 22 Europe's exchange-traded products provider Source UK Services Ltd appointed Katy Walton Jones as general counsel and a member of its management committee.

Jones joins from Citco Financial Products (London) Ltd, where she was general counsel and director.

Source also appointed Chris Mellor as executive director and head of equity product management.

Mellor has worked at State Street Global Markets Llc, Credit Suisse group AG and Societe Generale. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)