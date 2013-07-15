BRIEF-Tasly Pharmaceutical to pay annual cash div as 5.60 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 5.60 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
LONDON, July 15 Source Bioscience plc : * Possible offer for Vindon Healthcare Plc * Possible offer would value the entire issued and to be issued share capital
of vindon at 12.2 mln stg
JERUSALEM, April 2 British private equity fund Apax Partners is close to finalizing a deal to buy Israel-based Syneron Medical, an aesthetic device company, for about $500 million, Israeli media reported on Sunday.
BEIJING, April 2 China reported six new cases of H7N9 bird flu including one death in Hunan after live poultry markets in the province were shuttered last month.