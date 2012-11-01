* Expects fourth-quarter revenue $62 mln-$64.0 mln vs est
$61.7 mln
* Forecasts fourth-quarter adj earnings $0.27-$0.29 per
share vs est $0.28
* Expects full-year revenue $217.7 mln-$219.7 mln vs est
$214.1 mln
* Forecasts full-year adj earnings $0.80 to $0.82 per share
vs est $0.76
* Shares rise as much 19 percent
By Neha Alawadhi
Nov 1 Sourcefire Inc raised its profit
forecast for the full year as Internet data leaks fuel demand
for its network security software from both government and
corporate clients and its expansion into international markets
begins to pay off.
The company's shares rose as much as 19 percent in morning
trade on the Nasdaq on Thursday.
International revenue increased 69 percent from a year
earlier and accounted for 30 percent of total revenue in the
third quarter, the company said.
"That 30 percent number is trending up," Chief Financial
Officer Todd Headley told Reuters.
The company's upbeat outlook is in contrast to those from
rivals Check Point Software Technologies Ltd and
Fortinet Inc, which have cut their forecasts on
economic uncertainty.
Sourcefire expanded its distribution in the international
markets ahead of its rivals, and this helped during the third
quarter, William Blair & Co analyst Jonathan Ho said.
The company's international markets include Europe, Asia
Pacific and Latin America.
Sourcefire said it now expects to earn between 11 cents and
13 cents per share for the full year, on revenue of $217.7
million to $219.7 million.
On an adjusted basis, it expects a profit of between 80
cents and 82 cents per share.
Analysts were expecting adjusted earnings of 76 cents per
share on revenue of $214.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
THIRD-QUARTER BEAT
Sourcefire, which makes software products that monitor
network traffic for malicious activities, reported third-quarter
results above estimates.
Over the past year, hackers have focused on stealing data
from companies that supply parts to big defense contractors,
financial firms and software companies.
The United States has advocated the need to strengthen
defense against cyber attacks even as three of the country's top
banks were targeted by Iranian hackers.
Revenue from U.S. federal government agencies increased 4
percent and from corporates rose 31 percent during the quarter.
Net income fell to $1.2 million, or 4 cents per share, in
the third quarter, from $2.0 million, or 7 cents per share, a
year earlier. Excluding items, it earned 25 cents per share.
Revenue rose 30 percent to $58.8 million.
Analysts had expected earnings of 21 cents per share, on
revenue of $55.8 million.
Sourcefire's Chief Executive John Burris stepped down on
Oct. 2, and succumbed to colon cancer on Oct. 19.
Chief Technology Officer Martin Roesch is serving as interim
CEO.
Shares of the company, valued at $2.15 billion, were trading
up 13 percent at $48.33 in early afternoon trade.