WASHINGTON, April 16 Recent satellite images
published on Thursday show China has made rapid progress in
building an airstrip suitable for military use in contested
territory in the South China Sea's Spratly Islands and may be
planning another, moves that have been greeted with concern in
the United States and Asia.
IHS Jane's Defense Weekly said March 23 images from Airbus
Defence and Space showed work on the runway on reclaimed parts
of Fiery Cross Reef in the Spratly archipelago, which China
contests with the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and
Taiwan.
It said images from earlier in March showed reclamation work
on Subu Reef in the Spratlys creating landmasses that, if joined
together, could create space for another 3,000-meter
(3,281-yard) airstrip.
The report said other images suggested China was working to
extend another airstrip to that length in the Paracel Islands
further north in the potentially energy-rich South China Sea, a
vital shipping route through which $5 trillion of trade passes
every year.
The report comes a day after the U.S. military commander for
Asia, Admiral Samuel Locklear, said China, which claims most of
the South China Sea, could eventually deploy radar and missile
systems on outposts it is building that could be used to enforce
an exclusion zone should it move to declare one. {ID:nL5N0XC56T]
Senator John McCain, chairman of the U.S. Senate Armed
Services Committee, called the Chinese moves "aggressive" and
said they showed the need for the Obama administration to act on
plans to move more military resources into the economically
important Asian region and boost cooperation with Asian
countries worried by China.
McCain referred to a U.S. intelligence assessment from
February that China's military modernization was designed to
counteract U.S. strength and said Washington had a lot of work
ahead to maintain its military advantage in the Asia-Pacific.
"When any nation fills in 600 acres of land and builds
runways and most likely is putting in other kinds of military
capabilities in what is international waters, it is clearly a
threat to where the world's economy is going, has gone, and will
remain for the foreseeable future," he told a public briefing in
Congress.
U.S. WARNS AGAINST MILITARIZATION
A spokesperson for the U.S. State Department said the scale
of China's land reclamation and construction was fueling
concerns within the region that China intends to militarize its
outposts and stressed the importance of freedom of navigation.
"The United States has a strong interest in preservation of
peace and security in the South China Sea. We do not believe
that large-scale land reclamation with the intent to militarize
outposts on disputed land features is consistent with the
region's desire for peace and stability."
The issue was discussed in a meeting in Washington between
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Japanese
and South Korean counterparts.
Japan's Vice Foreign Minister Akitaka Saiki told reporters
afterwards that China had a duty to address regional concerns,
while his Korean counterpart, Cho Tae-yong, stressed the
importance of stability in the South China Sea for trading
nations like his.
The United States warned last week against militarization of
contested territory in Asia, and President Barack Obama accused
China of using its "sheer size and muscle" to push around
smaller nations, after Beijing sketched out plans to use the
Spratlys for military defense as well as to provide civilian
services that would benefit other countries.
IHS Jane's said images of Fiery Cross Reef showed a paved
section of runway 505 meters (552 yards) by 53 meters (58 yards)
on the northeastern side of the reef, which China began turning
into an island with extensive dredging last year.
IHS Jane's said its photos showed further dredging work on
the southwestern side of the island and floating cranes
consolidating a harbor.
Washington's Center for Strategic and International Studies
think tank said satellite photographs from April 11 showed the
runway about one-third complete, with a projected total length
at 3,110 meters (3,401 yards), large enough for heavy military
transport planes and fighters.
CSIS said the reclamation work could help China press its
territorial claims, many of which are more than 1,000 miles
(1,600 km) from its shores, by allowing it to sustain
long-distance sea and air patrols.
However, its artificial islands were too small and
vulnerable, both to weather and wartime targeting, to support
major forward deployment of military forces, it said.
CHINA DEFENDS ITS MOVES
At a seminar in Washington on Thursday, China's ambassador
to the United States, Cui Tiankai, said it was "natural" that
its reclamation work would include military defense facilities.
He said there "should be no illusion that anyone could
impose on China a unilateral status quo" or "repeatedly violate
China's sovereignty without consequences."
In an apparent reference to U.S. air activity, Cui added
that the U.N. Convention on Law of the Sea, to which the United
States is not a signatory, did not give anyone the right to
"conduct intensive and close-range reconnaissance in other
countries' exclusive economic zone."
