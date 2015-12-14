LONDON Dec 14 South African sovereign dollar
bonds rose across the curve on Monday as markets cheered the
return of respected former finance minister Pravin Gordhan to
the ministry, but yield premia over U.S. Treasuries stayed near
6-1/2-year highs.
Markets had sold off heavily last week after the sudden
sacking of Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene in favour of an ally
of President Jacob Zuma. But in a U-turn over the weekend, Zuma
reinstated Gordhan in a bid to draw a line under the market
turmoil.
South Africa's 2044 bond rose 2.9 cents in the dollar,
according to Tradeweb data, while the 2025 issue jumped 2.4
cents .
Sovereign yield spreads snapped in 14 basis points to 434
bps but stayed near 6-1/2 year highs on the EMBI Global index
. Analysts were sceptical about the outlook for the
assets, noting the need for more fiscal discipline and the
looming U.S. rate rise.
"It would be warranted to see further widening in credit
spreads and depreciation of the rand.. There are some concerns
about how independent the finance minister can really be. I
wouldn't expect to see much of an extension of the rebound
beyond today's move," UBS strategist Manik Narain said.
(Reporting by Sujata Rao and Claire Milhench)