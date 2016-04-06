LONDON, April 6 (IFR) - The Republic of South Africa has mandated Citigroup, Rand Merchant Bank and Standard Bank as joint lead managers for a potential bond issue, according to a lead.

The sovereign will hold a global investor call on April 6, with an SEC US dollar benchmark offering due 2026 potentially to follow.

South Africa is rated Baa2 by Moody's (negative), BBB- by Standard & Poor's (negative) and BBB- (stable) by Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Robert Smith.)