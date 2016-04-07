BRIEF-Ranger Energy Services files for IPO of up to $100 mln
* Ranger Energy Services Inc files for IPO of up to $100 million
LONDON, April 7 (IFR) - The Republic of South Africa is marketing a 10-year US dollar bond at 350bp area over Treasuries, according to a deal lead.
Citigroup, Rand Merchant Bank and Standard Bank are running the transaction, which is expected to price later on Thursday.
South Africa is rated Baa2 by Moody's (negative), BBB- by Standard & Poor's (negative) and BBB- (stable) by Fitch.
(Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)
