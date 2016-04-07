UPDATE 1-Julius Baer assets under management swell at start of 2017
* Net new money in middle of 4-6 pct target (Adds detail, analyst comment, shares)
LONDON, April 7 (IFR) - South Africa has revised pricing on its 10-year US dollar bond after announcing guidance of Treasuries plus 335bp, plus or minus 5bp, according to a deal lead.
This compares to initial price thoughts of plus 350bp area, which were released earlier on Thursday.
Order books are due to go subject at 14:30 London time, with the deal expected to be Thursday's business.
Citigroup, Rand Merchant Bank and Standard Bank are running the deal.
South Africa is rated Baa2 by Moody's and BBB- by Standard & Poor's and Fitch. (Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)
* Net new money in middle of 4-6 pct target (Adds detail, analyst comment, shares)
SEOUL, May 22 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0728 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 22 *289.0 -260.0 -88.9 ^May 19 41.1 -27.6 -65.1 May 18 26.9 -63.8 -19.1 May 17