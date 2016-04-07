LONDON, April 7 (IFR) - South Africa has launched a US$1.25bn 10-year bond at 335bp over Treasuries, according to a deal lead.

This price compares with initial thoughts of plus 350bp area and guidance of plus 335bp area (plus or minus 5bp).

Citigroup, Rand Merchant Bank and Standard Bank are running the deal, which is expected to price on Thursday.

South Africa is rated Baa2 by Moody's and BBB- by Standard & Poor's and Fitch. (Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)