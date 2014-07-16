BRIEF-Tibet Urban gets regulatory approval for asset acquisition
April 26 Tibet Urban Development and Investment Co Ltd
LONDON, July 16 (IFR) - The Republic of South Africa is taking indications of interest on new 30-year US dollar and 12-year euro-denominated notes, according to a source.
A global conference call will take place at 1:30pm London time. The SEC-registered bonds will be priced on Thursday.
South Africa is rated Baa1/BBB-/BBB-.
Barclays, Citigroup and Rand Merchant Bank are the bookrunners. Investec is a co-manager. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)
DUBAI, April 26 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has cleared more than 590 billion yuan ($86 billion) in transactions in Qatar in the nearly two years since it opened its clearing centre in the Gulf state, an executive told Reuters.