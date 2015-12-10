LONDON Dec 10 Investors dumped South African
sovereign dollar bonds on Thursday, reacting to the sudden
sacking of respected Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene in favour of
an ally of President Jacob Zuma.
The average yield premium demanded by investors to hold
South African debt compared to U.S. Treasuries surged to 6-1/2
year highs of 382 basis points on the EMBI Global index
while individual bond prices fell as much as 3 cents in the
dollar, according to Tradeweb data.
Other South African assets have also sold off heavily,
including the rand which hit record lows.
"The market obviously takes the dismissal of FinMin Nene by
Zuma negatively, given it supports the view of a lack of
reform-drives and just supports further ratings downgrades as we
move into 2016," Commerzbank analysts said in a note.
(Reporting by Sujata Rao, editing by Karin Strohecker)