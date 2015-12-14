LONDON Dec 14 The cost of insuring exposure to
South African debt in the credit default swaps (CDS) market fell
on Monday after respected former finance minister Pravin Gordhan
was re-appointed to the role.
The decision on the weekend overturned last week's move to
appoint an ally of President Jacob Zuma in place of Nhlanhla
Nene, known for his fiscal prudence. It sparked a recovery in
South African assets that had sold off heavily on Nene's
departure.
Five-year CDS fell 27 basis points from Friday's close to
320 bps, moving further off 6-1/2-year highs of 360 bps hit
earlier that day, Markit data showed.
(Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Claire Milhench)