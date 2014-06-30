LONDON, June 30 (IFR) - South Africa has mandated Rand Merchant Bank, Absa/Barclays and Citigroup as lead managers on a foreign currency bond, according to a statement by the National Treasury.

The government has also hired Investec as a co-lead manager.

The statement adds that the issuance of a sukuk, for which South Africa hired banks in 2012, "remains in place as a medium-term project to access a new investor base." (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)