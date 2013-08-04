Premier League club chairmen fret over Brexit impact
Premier League club chairmen have urged the British government to exempt footballers from immigration controls that are likely to be imposed once Britain exits the European Union.
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 22 runs in the second Twenty20 International at Hambantota on Sunday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
Scores: South Africa 145-6 in 20 overs (JP Duminy 30, D Miller 36) v Sri Lanka 123-7 in 20 overs (K. Sangakkara 39).
(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi, Editing by Pritha Sarkar)
Liverpool is under investigation by the Premier League over allegations it breached rules governing the transfer of youth players in a failed attempt to recruit a schoolboy from Stoke City, according to reports in the British media.
LONDON The time is right for cricket to return to the Olympics and a decision on applying for inclusion in 2024 will have to be made within months, the head of the sport's governing body said on Thursday.