PERTH Aug 30 A wave of labour unrest and
violence in South Africa's mining sector will have an impact on
potential investments, the country's resources minister said on
Wednesday.
Clashes between police and workers killed 44 people this
month and shut ore output at mines run by Lonmin
, the world's third largest producer of platinum, a
precious metal with industrial uses.
"It is a cause for concern. The tragedy does impact on any
potential investments," the South African minister for mineral
resources, Susan Shabangu, told reporters on the sidelines of a
mining conference in Perth.
"Any investor would like to invest in a stable environment,
we've got to recognize that... as government we are commited to
make sure what has happened will not happen again."
On Wednesday, South African unions, platinum producer Lonmin
and government officials tried to broker a peace accord, but a
wage deal may prove elusive, as the resolve of the striking
workers is stiffened by the killings.
Returns from mining could not be made at any cost and mining
companies have fallen short of providing adequately for their
workers, the minister said.
"It's not only Lonmin-- the majority of mining companies in
South Africa are not doing well when it comes to the social
conditions," Shabangu said.
"The mining companies will have to come to the table, they
will have to recognize that as they make higher returns, in turn
they must contribute to the well-being of workers," she said.
Mine nationalisation could not advance the interests of
South Africa, she added.
South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) had
been expected to rule on a drive to nationalise the country's
mines this year.
But the policy remains unclear although "blanket
nationalisation" - a sweeping buyout that would cost the state
$132 billion - and a windfall tax appear to be off the table.