PERTH Aug 30 South Africa's resources minister
said on Wednesday that a wave of labour unrest and violence in
the mining sector that killed 44 people this month will have an
impact on potential investments.
"It is a cause for concern. The tragedy does impact on any
potential investments," South African minister for mineral
resources Susan Shabangu told reporters on the sidelines of
mining conference in Perth.
The South African government would not allow a repeat of the
strife at the Lonmin platinum mine but mining returns
could not be made at any cost, the minister said. Shabangu also
said mine nationalisation could not advance the interests of
South Africa.