BRIEF-Fullshare Holdings says trading in shares are halted on April 25
* Trading in shares of Fullshare Holdings Limited has been halted at 10:56 on April 25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Sept 17 (IFR) - South Africa has revised guidance on its 5.75-year dollar sukuk to 3.90-3.95%, according to a source. The deal will price in that yield range.
That compares with initial guidance of mid-swaps plus 190bp area (plus or minus 5bp), which was equivalent to a yield of about 4%.
The order book for the sukuk is in excess of US$1.5bn, added the source. The deal is expected to price later on Wednesday.
BNP Paribas, KFH Investment and Standard Bank are the lead managers. South Africa is rated Baa1 by Moody's, BBB- by Standard & Poor's and BBB by Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 10 percent to 30 percent, or to be 1.43 billion yuan to 1.69 billion yuan