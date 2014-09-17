LONDON, Sept 17 (IFR) - South Africa has revised guidance on its 5.75-year dollar sukuk to 3.90-3.95%, according to a source. The deal will price in that yield range.

That compares with initial guidance of mid-swaps plus 190bp area (plus or minus 5bp), which was equivalent to a yield of about 4%.

The order book for the sukuk is in excess of US$1.5bn, added the source. The deal is expected to price later on Wednesday.

BNP Paribas, KFH Investment and Standard Bank are the lead managers. South Africa is rated Baa1 by Moody's, BBB- by Standard & Poor's and BBB by Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)