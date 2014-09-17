BRIEF-Fullshare Holdings says trading in shares are halted on April 25
* Trading in shares of Fullshare Holdings Limited has been halted at 10:56 on April 25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Sept 17 (IFR) - South Africa has launched a US$500m 5.75-year sukuk at a yield of 3.90%, according to a lead manager.
That is at the tight end of final yield guidance of 3.90-3.95% announced earlier on Wednesday. Initial price thoughts of 190bp (plus or minus 5bp) over mid-swaps, equivalent to a yield of about 4%, were released on Tuesday.
The orderbook is USD2.2bn. Pricing is expected later today.
BNP Paribas, KFH Investment and Standard Bank are the lead managers.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 10 percent to 30 percent, or to be 1.43 billion yuan to 1.69 billion yuan