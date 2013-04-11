A Burkina Faso soccer fan blows a vuvuzela ahead of the African Nations Cup (AFCON 2013) final soccer match between Burkina Faso and Nigeria in Johannesburg February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

CAPE TOWN The sound of the vuvuzela could be lost from South African soccer grounds - although not because of the droning wall of noise that made it so unpopular with global audiences during the 2010 World Cup.

Premier Soccer League (PSL) officials say that although they are not yet pursuing a ban, it has become a topic of conversation after a rise in incidents where the vuvuzela was used to cause harm.

"Our rules ban all dangerous weapons from matches," PSL general manager Derek Blanckensee told Reuters. "If the vuvuzela is to become a dangerous weapon then we will look into this."

Vuvuzelas were among a number of objects thrown at Orlando Pirates coach Roger de Sa after his side were held to a draw by AmaZulu at the Moses Mabhida Stadium earlier this month.

One week later a supporter, angry at a red-card decision against his team, charged on the pitch and attempted to strike the referee with the plastic instrument during a league match between Lamontville Golden Arrows and Kaizer Chiefs in Durban.

A second fan of the Chiefs, the country's most popular club who are seeking a first league title in eight years, was stopped after he too went on the pitch. Both were arrested and released on R500 (US$55) bail earlier this week.

The incidents have not only called into question security at PSL games but also the future of the vuvuzela which remains popular with most local fans.

PSL officials are wary of a backlash should they decide the instrument may no longer be taken to games.

Some other countries have already banned the vuvuzela after fans attempted to bring it into stadiums.

(Editing by Tony Jimenez)