GRAINS-Wheat eases for 2nd session as USDA forecasts higher output

SINGAPORE, June 12 Chicago wheat futures slid for a second session on Monday, giving up some of last week's gains as the U.S. government forecast higher production. Corn and soybeans lost ground on profit-taking although concerns about crop-damaging hot and dry weather in the U.S. Midwest continued to underpin both markets. FUNDAMENTALS * U.S. wheat supplies will be bigger than expected despite a snowstorm in early May that analysts worried had severely damaged t