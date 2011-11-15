GRAINS-Spring wheat set for biggest 2-day rally in 2 years on crop-damage fears

* Minneapolis Grain Exchange spring wheat up for 2nd day * Fears of widespread crop damage in U.S., Canada * Corn, soybean prices edge up on back of gains in wheat (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, June 14 U.S. spring wheat futures rose 2.2 pct on Wednesday, with the market poised for its biggest two-day rally in as many years on concerns over dry weather hitting yields in the United States and Canada. Spring wheat traded on the Minneapolis