GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares encouraged by Wall St record, await Fed outlook
* Fed considered certain to raise rates, focus on future plans
MUMBAI, March 25 Numbers are toll free unless noted otherwise.
INDIA 1800 222 888 (if you are calling from a
BSNL or MTNL line)
3030 9600 (for other lines, not toll free)
PAKISTAN 0800 56 800
BANGLADESH 880 1181 5533
SRI LANKA 237 5846
* Fed considered certain to raise rates, focus on future plans
MUMBAI, June 13 The Reserve Bank of India outlined on Tuesday a plan to expedite the resolution of the $150 billion bad debt problem plaguing the country's banks by focusing first on some of the large stressed accounts held by lenders.