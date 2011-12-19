BRIEF-Tata Motors appoints Girish Wagh as Head of commercial vehicle business unit
* Announced appointment of Girish Wagh as 'head of Commercial Vehicle Business Unit' and a member of executive committee
Numbers are toll free unless noted otherwise.
INDIA 1800 222 888 (if you are calling from a
BSNL or MTNL line)
3030 9600 (for other lines, not toll free)
PAKISTAN 0800 56 800
BANGLADESH 880 1181 5533
SRI LANKA 237 5846
* Announced appointment of Girish Wagh as 'head of Commercial Vehicle Business Unit' and a member of executive committee
Jun 13 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------