BRIEF-Jeevan Scientific Technology gets zero 483 observations from USFDA audit at JSTL
* Says USFDA conducted audit at JSTL with zero 483 observations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Numbers are toll free unless noted otherwise.
INDIA 1800 222 888 (if you are calling from a
BSNL or MTNL line)
3030 9600 (for other lines, not toll free)
PAKISTAN 0800 56 800
BANGLADESH 880 1181 5533
SRI LANKA 237 5846
* Says USFDA conducted audit at JSTL with zero 483 observations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jun 12 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE115A14516 LIC HOUSING FIN 83D 13-Jun-17 99.9827 6.3156 1 350 99.9827