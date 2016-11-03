Nov 3 A registered sex offender was arrested on
Thursday in South Carolina after a woman reported missing along
with her live-in boyfriend in late August was found "chained
like a dog" in a storage container, local media reported.
Kala Brown, 30, was discovered after police searching a
property in Spartanburg County, northeast of Greenville, heard
banging noises coming from inside the container, local WYFF-TV
reported.
Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright told the station
that Brown had been "chained like a dog" inside.
Brown's boyfriend, 32-year-old Charlie Carver, was not found
at the scene and remains missing, the station said, citing law
enforcement.
Todd Kohlhepp, 45, was arrested in connection with the
investigation, WYFF reported.
The website for the Spartanburg County Detention Center
showed that Kohlhepp, who lives in nearby Moore, had been booked
there shortly before 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT). He had not been
formally charged as of Thursday afternoon.
