Attorney Andy Savage (L), an attorney working for former police officer Michael Slager, speaks with Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson during jury selection in Slager's murder trial in Charleston, South Carolina, U.S. November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Grace Beahm/Pool

Former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager, 34, standing trial on a murder charge in the April 2015 shooting death of 50-year-old Walter Scott, stands in the courtroom in Charleston, South Carolina, U.S., November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Grace Beahm/Pool

Former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager, 34, standing trial on a murder charge in the April 2015 shooting death of 50-year-old Walter Scott, walks into the courtroom in Charleston, South Carolina, U.S., November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Grace Beahm/Pool

CHARLESTON, S.C. A South Carolina prosecutor on Thursday told jurors they had been called to bring accountability to a white former patrolman on trial for the fatal shooting of an unarmed black motorist who ran from a traffic stop last year.

Former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager, 34, is standing trial on a murder charge "for his decision to go too far," prosecutor Scarlett Wilson said at the start of her opening statement.

Slager shot Walter Scott, 50, in the back five times after he fled from an April 2015 traffic stop for a broken tail light. The shooting, captured on a bystander's cellphone video, reignited a national debate over police use of deadly force against black men.

"When Walter Scott ran and resisted, he should have been prosecuted for it," Wilson said. "He shouldn't have been killed for it."

Defense lawyers are expected to say Slager felt threatened after he and Scott struggled for control of the officer's stun gun in an empty lot behind a store in North Charleston, a city of about 108,000 people neighboring Charleston.

A jury of 11 whites and one black person was sworn in on Thursday, the day after Judge Clifton Newman denied the defense's request to move the proceedings out of Charleston due to extensive pretrial publicity.

Priscilla Jeffrey, 67, a retired teacher with no connection to the case, arrived at the courthouse in Charleston early on Thursday with the hopes of getting a seat at the trial. She said she expected the proceedings to be divisive.

"I want to see what happened in my city," she said. "It was traumatic for everybody."

