May 4 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised
its issuer credit rating on South Dakota to "AAA" from "AA+",
citing the state's consistently strong financial position,
"rainy-day funds" and a historical record of conservative
budgeting.
The upgrade also incorporates recent legislative and
executive measures to formalize aspects of South Dakota's budget
planning and monitoring processes, Standard & Poor's credit
analyst Sussan Corson said. (bit.ly/1K8T4pA)
The rating agency's outlook on the state is stable,
reflecting its positive revenue trends, strong gross state
product and personal income growth relative to the nation.
The recent legislative changes to the allocation of
budgetary surplus has effectively established minimum reserve
levels, Standard & Poor's said.
