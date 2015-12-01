Nov 30 Just in time for holiday shopping, an
entire South Dakota ghost town, complete with its own watering
hole, is on sale for $250,000, a real estate agent said on
Monday.
The roughly 6-acre (2.5-hectare) town of Swett, includes a
tavern, three-bedroom house and a former tire shop about 100
miles (160 km) southeast of Rapid City, South Dakota.
Realtor Stacie Montgomery said potential buyers have
expressed interest from the United States and beyond since she
first listed the property for sale in June 2014, though several
written offers fell through and she has since dropped the price
from $399,000 to $250,000.
One of those offers included a call from a Russian movie
production company that wanted to film there, she said.
Swett's population peaked at 40 residents in the 1940s when
it had a post office and grocery store.
Swett's most recent residents included town owner Lance
Benson, his wife and dog, who put the community up for sale last
year before losing it to a bank, Montgomery said. Benson
acquired Swett in 1998, later gave it up in a divorce settlement
and then reacquired the town in 2012.
The tiny prairie domain also comes with a new town sign,
courtesy of the state, to replace the previous one that was
riddled with bullet holes.
(Reporting by Lisa Maria Garza in Dallas, Texas; Editing by
Eric M. Johnson and Lisa Shumaker)