By Meeyoung Cho

SEOUL, April 20 South Korean oil refiners are taking more crude from Latin America and Europe and buying more spot volumes to put pressure on Middle Eastern suppliers to lower their official prices.

The shift towards broadening the world's fifth biggest oil importer's crude mix is supported by free trade agreements (FTAs) and a shipping subsidy that reward refiners for buying non-Middle Eastern oil.

FTAs mean U.S., Canadian and European crude are free from an up-to-3-percent import tariff, unlike Middle East supplies. And with South Korea expanding such trade deals, including one already signed with oil producer Colombia and one sought with Ecuador, the purchases from other regions are expected to grow.

By 2020, according to one energy security expert in Singapore, the amount of crude South Korea takes from regions other than the Middle East could grow to 25 percent of its total, from around 15 percent now.

"If this kind of supply trend continues, we expect it will help lower Asian premiums (from Middle East producers)," said a senior official at South Korea's energy ministry.

Partly to combat this shift by South Korea - with China, India and Japan making similar substitutions - top crude exporter Saudi Aramco sharply cut official prices to Asia from late last year through March. Even with a boost to the prices for April and May loadings, its Arab Light grade is still at a discount to Oman/Dubai quotes.

As Asia's fourth-largest economy put FTAs with Europe and the Americas into place, the Middle East's share of South Korea's crude imports fell from 86 percent in 2013 to 84 percent last year, Korea National Oil Corp data showed.

The diversification efforts will likely decrease the Middle Eastern share in South Korea's crude market to around 80 percent over the next two years, Suresh Sivanandam, a principal analyst for refining and chemicals at Wood Mackenzie, told Reuters.

And Philip Andrews-Speed, head of energy security research at the National University of Singapore said that could drop to as low as 75 percent by 2020.

LOOKING TO IMPROVE MARGINS

SK Energy Co, GS Caltex Corp, S-Oil Corp and Hyundai Oilbank have Asia's fourth-largest refining capacity, with a combined 2.95 million barrels per day (bpd) in capacity that can process a wide range of crudes, including heavy grades from Latin America. About half of the product output is used domestically and half is exported.

South Korean refiners contracted recently to take about 5 million barrels by April from Pemex, with the Mexican state oil company looking to double those shipments by the end of the year. Whether that happens now will depend on talks between the buyers and Pemex over shipments of the crude with a high chloride content.

Last year, SK Energy and GS Caltex brought ultra-light oil, or condensate, from the United States after an easing of a 40-year ban on U.S. oil exports. GS Caltex also brought the first Alaskan crude oil to South Korea in more than a decade.

South Korean refiners are looking to improve their profit margins, which are low due to domestic pressure on retail fuel prices from cost-conscious consumers and fuel-efficient cars. Overseas product demand is also weak amid a supply surplus from refiners in China and the Middle East.

To better their margins, importers are buying more crude in the now less-expensive spot market instead of via the long-term deals that dominate most Asian markets, including South Korea.

South Korean refiners raised their spot procurement by 37 percent to 48 million barrels in the first two months of 2015 from a year ago, while decreasing term crude by 0.6 percent to 116.7 million barrels, KNOC data showed. (Additional reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen in SINGAPORE; Editing by Henning Gloystein and Tom Hogue)