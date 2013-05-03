(Rewrites top three paragraphs; adds milestone in third.)
By Meeyoung Cho and Jessica Jaganathan
SEOUL/SINGAPORE May 3 South Korea could scrap a
diesel import incentive in June, a source close to the matter
told Reuters, allowing the country's refiners to recapture
domestic market share lost to cheaper foreign suppliers.
Diesel imported for trade on the online Korea Exchange is
exempt from a 3 percent tariff, making it competitive with local
supplies. Korea's first quarter diesel exports rose more than 10
percent on the year as cargoes priced out of the local market
were shipped overseas.
The source said exports from Korea, one of Asia's top two
suppliers of the fuel with India, could fall sooner than June as
tariff-free diesel imports are already nearing the 3 million
barrel quota for the first half.
"Oil importers won't import aggressively in the second
quarter compared with earlier this year, considering their
import tariff won't be refunded from July," the source, an
importer of the fuel, said.
Officials at the energy ministry declined to comment on a
review of the import tariff exemption for the online market,
saying a decision has yet to be taken.
Diesel volumes traded on Korea Exchange are now equal to
around 10 percent of South Korea's diesel consumption, and about
1,300 entities participate in the market, the exchange says.
Korea Exchange launched last year in a bid to tame
record-high fuel prices, increase transparency and reduce the
influence of the four refiners -- Hyundai Oilbank, GS Caltex, SK
Energy and S-Oil.
Combined with other import exemptions diesel prices can be
as much as 44 Korean won ($0.04) per litre lower when traded
online, according to Korea Exchange data.
South Korea's diesel imports rose to 2.6 million barrels in
the first quarter compared with just 150,000 barrels a year ago.
Nearly 70 percent of the imports came from Japan, with the rest
from Singapore, Malaysia, Russia and China.
South Korea's diesel exports rose by 10.5 percent -- about
4.4 million barrels -- to 45.84 million barrels in the first
three months of this year, according to data from Korea National
Oil Corp. That was close to the record 46.96 million barrels in
the July-September quarter.
With exports also rising from China and Japan and weak
demand from key consumers such as Europe, Indonesia and Vietnam,
diesel margins fell to their lowest in more than two years in
the first quarter of the year, and the downtrend has continued
into the second quarter.
"The market is just flooded with cargoes now," a
Singapore-based middle-distillates trader said.
"There are only two main outlets for the North Asian diesel
grade, Australia and Europe. But with arbitrage economics not
working and Australian demand stable, it's just not looking
good."
($1 = 1101.5500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho in SEOUL, Jessica Jaganathan in
Singapore; Editing by Tom Hogue and Michael Urquhart)