SEOUL, July 10 South Korea on Friday chose a joint venture of Samsung Group unit Hotel Shilla and Hyundai Development, as well as Hanwha Galleria Timeworld, as operators for two new duty-free stores in downtown Seoul, the first licences to be offered to large retailers in 15 years.

Seven South Korean retail groups submitted bids to win the licences, put on the block by the government to lure Asia's tourist shoppers amid increasing competition with other holiday destinations in the region. Some bidders estimated each of the store licences could generate as much as 2 trillion won ($1.84 billion) in annual revenue.

(Reporting by Sohee Kim; Writing by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Subhranshu Sahu)