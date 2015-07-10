* Relief for Samsung's Shilla, world's 6th largest operator
* Hanwha's first entry into duty free
* S.Korea hopes to retain duty free edge over Japan, China
By Sohee Kim
INCHEON, South Korea, July 10 South Korea on
Friday awarded coveted licences to operate duty free stores in
downtown Seoul to a joint venture that includes Hotel Shilla
, one of the world's biggest duty free chains, and to
Hanwha Galleria Timeworld.
The Seoul licences were the first to be granted to large
retailers in 15 years as South Korea, the world's largest
duty-free market, competes for tourist shoppers with China and
Japan.
Seven of South Korea's biggest retail groups were vying for
the right to open duty free shops that could generate up to 2
trillion won ($1.84 billion) in annual revenue each, some of the
bidders estimated.
A new licence was seen as especially crucial for Hotel
Shilla, part of the Samsung Group and the No. 6 global
duty free operator, which has been unable for several years to
win city approval to expand its current Seoul duty free outlet.
Hotel Shilla teamed up in its bid with Hyundai Development
, and the two plan to build a 27,400-square metre
store that would be the world's biggest downtown duty free
outlet, with parking for 400 tour buses.
Hanwha Galleria Timeworld, a unit of luxury department store
operator Hanwha Galleria, will build a store inside its landmark
gold-coloured skyscraper beside the Han River.
Shares in Hanwha Galleria Timeworld soared by 30 percent,
the daily limit, on Friday ahead of the announcement by South
Korea's customs agency, while Hotel Shilla shares closed up
about 9 percent. Presentations by the seven bidders began on
Thursday afternoon.
South Korea is looking to bulk up a duty free sector that
brought in nearly $8 billion last year. Chinese tourists
accounted for about 70 percent of South Korean downtown
duty-free spending last year, up from around 15 percent in 2011,
according to Lotte Shopping's Lotte Duty Free, the
world's No.4 operator, one of the unsuccessful bidders.
However, buoyed by the weak yen and increased tax-free
shopping, Japan attracted more Chinese visitors than South Korea
did through May this year for the first time in five years. Last
year, China opened the world's largest duty-free shop, on Hainan
island.
The new licences were issued as tourism in South Korea takes
a hit from the recent outbreak of Middle East Respiratory
Syndrome (MERS), which caused more than 130,000 trip
cancellations and saw duty-free revenues in the fourth week of
June down by more than 40 percent year-on-year.
"There is definitely a sense of alarm that other countries
like Japan could gain momentum while South Korea is slowed down
by MERS," said Sean Lee, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.
