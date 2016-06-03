SEOUL, June 3 South Korea will introduce
real-world emissions tests of diesel vehicles from 2017, the
Ministry of Environment said on Friday, as Asia's second-biggest
diesel car market after India is grappling with smog which often
blankets the country.
Last month, the ministry has found some diesel vehicles emit
up to 21 times more nitrogen oxides on the roads than at
laboratories in tests conducted in the wake of Volkswagen's
emissions-test cheating scandal, it said in a
statement.
South Korea will also make eco-friendly vehicles account for
30 percent of new car sales by 2020, up from its previously
planned 20 percent, the statement said.
To that end, the government will increase the amount of
charging infrastructure for battery-powered electric cars and
fuel cell vehicles.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)