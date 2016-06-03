SEOUL, June 3 South Korea will introduce real-world emissions tests of diesel vehicles from 2017, the Ministry of Environment said on Friday, as Asia's second-biggest diesel car market after India is grappling with smog which often blankets the country.

Last month, the ministry has found some diesel vehicles emit up to 21 times more nitrogen oxides on the roads than at laboratories in tests conducted in the wake of Volkswagen's emissions-test cheating scandal, it said in a statement.

South Korea will also make eco-friendly vehicles account for 30 percent of new car sales by 2020, up from its previously planned 20 percent, the statement said.

To that end, the government will increase the amount of charging infrastructure for battery-powered electric cars and fuel cell vehicles. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)