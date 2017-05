North Koreans watch a huge screen broadcasting an official announcement that the country 'successfully' put an Earth observation satellite into orbit, calling it an 'epoch-making' achievement, in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this photo released by Kyodo February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Kyodo

A flying object soars into the air above North Korean territory as seen from the Chinese border city of Dandong, in this photo taken by Kyodo February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Kyodo

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches a long range rocket launched into the air in this still image taken from KRT footage and released by Yonhap on February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Yonhap

A North Korean long range rocket is launched into the air in this still image taken from KRT video footage, released by Yonhap on February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Yonhap

A North Korean long-range rocket is launched in this still image taken from KRT video footage, released by Yonhap on February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Yonhap

A North Korean long-range rocket is launched in this still image taken from KRT video footage, released by Yonhap on February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Yonhap

Japan's Defense Minister Gen Nakatani (C) is surrounded by reporters upon his arrival at Defense Ministry after a meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (not in picture) and others in Tokyo February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

SEOUL South Korea retrieved on Sunday what it believes to be a fairing dropped by a rocket North Korea launched earlier in the day, its defence ministry said.

Retrieving parts of the rocket that carried what the North says is a satellite into space would help provide clues into isolated Pyongyang's rocket programme.

The object was found southeast of South Korea's Jeju island by a navy ship, a defence ministry official said. A fairing shields the payload, or satellite, carried by a rocket into space.

