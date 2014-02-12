BRIEF-Trilogy International Partners prices US$350 mln of senior secured notes
* Trilogy international partners says notes will bear interest at rate of 8.875% per annum, will be issued at 99.506% of face value and mature in 2022
Feb 12 China South Publishing & Media Group Co Ltd
* Says preliminary 2013 net profit up 17.55 percent y/y at 1.11 billion yuan ($183.5 million)
* Says profit up due to steady growth in traditional publishing, smooth expansion into new businesses
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/met76v
(Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Square Inc -on April 19, 2017, compensation committee approved an increase in annual base salary of cfo sarah friar, and alyssa henry, seller lead, from $250,000 to $350,000 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2p4FH8X) Further company coverage: