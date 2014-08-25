Microsoft's quarterly profit rises 27.8 pct
April 27 Microsoft Corp reported a 27.8 percent increase in quarterly profit on Thursday, lifted by robust demand for its cloud computing services.
Aug 25 China South Publishing & Media Group Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit up 31.8 percent y/y at 640.5 million yuan(104.08 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ntuFPo
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1540 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* GoPro Inc - qtrly gaap-gross margin 31.4 percent versus 32.5 percent