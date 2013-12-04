BRIEF-Exicon signs contract worth 2.77 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.77 billion won contract with SCS(Samsung China Semiconductor Co. Ltd) to provide semiconductor inspection equipment in China
Dec 4 China South Publishing & Media Group Co Ltd
* Says gets regulatory approval to set up a financial company with a registered capital of 1 billion yuan ($164 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/gep25v
* Says Geon-SMCI Contents Fund sold 5.8 percent stake in the company, decreasing its stake in the company down to 0 from 5.8 percent
