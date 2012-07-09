* U.S. sees little sign of differences narrowing
* Economic fallout hitting both countries
* U.S. urges South Sudan to restart oil production
By Lauren French
WASHINGTON, July 9 Sudan and South Sudan are
playing a dangerous economic version of Russian roulette that
threatens the success of both countries, the top U.S. official
for the region said on the first anniversary of South Sudan's
independence.
Princeton Lyman, U.S. special envoy for Sudan and South
Sudan, said frayed relations between Juba and Khartoum will slow
desperately needed growth unless they can negotiate settlements
to the border and oil issues that remain unresolved one year
after the South seceded.
"Each side thinks the other is more vulnerable," Lyman said.
"But it is a very dangerous attitude. It is kind of a mutual
economic suicide approach."
Lyman's grim assessment came despite U.S. pressure on both
sides to resolve their differences, which threaten to overshadow
the peaceful emergence of South Sudan as Africa's newest
independent state.
President Barack Obama's administration has promised to
assist South Sudan economically and offered Khartoum - which is
on Washington's official list of state sponsors of terrorism and
has been under a U.S. trade embargo since 1997 - the prospect of
better ties if the lingering disputes can be put to rest.
PIPELINES AND POLITICS
Landlocked South Sudan erased 98 percent of its revenue in
January when it shut down oil production over a dispute with
Khartoum about revenue sharing and fees for a pipeline through
Sudan - the South's only outlet for its oil exports.
South Sudan, already one of the poorest countries in the
world, now struggles to provide basic services to its roughly
8.2 million citizens and has left many of its people questioning
when they will see material benefits of independence.
Khartoum, which lost three quarters of its oil output and
much of its income when the South seceded, is now battling
inflation and other economic woes that have led to spreading
public protests.
Last month Khartoum announced austerity measures to end
subsidies on commodities like sugar and fuel as the government,
facing a mounting debt crisis, could no longer afford the cost.
The growing economic crisis has compounded political
friction between the uneasy neighbors, whose supporters have
been fighting in border regions such as Blue Nile and Southern
Kordofan states and remain at loggerheads over the fate of the
disputed Abyei border region.
South Sudan gained its independence last year after two
decades of war between the mostly Christian south and the Arab
northern populations left more than two million people dead.
There have been negotiations since the South shuttered its
oil production, Lyman said, but few of the major issues have
been resolved. He urged South Sudan to restart oil production
and work with Sudan to ease the tensions.
"One of the most immediate challenges for South Sudan is to
take a hard, pragmatic and courageous approach to its current
economic crisis," Lyman said. "Without oil revenue, many
development projects now on the books will be delayed."
The charge d'affaires for the Embassy of South Sudan in
Washington, Dhanojak Obongo, said his country was looking for
alternatives to the Sudan oil pipeline and planned to build a
conduit through Djibouti in the next 30 months - a timeline
Lyman said was "overly optimistic."
(Reporting by Lauren French. Editing by Andrew Quinn and
Christopher Wilson)