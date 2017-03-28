JUBA South Sudanese rebels said they had taken control of a town on the Ugandan border and killed 14 soldiers in the fighting, an account dismissed on Tuesday as "ridiculous and unfounded" by the government.

The SPLM-IO insurgents loyal to former vice president Riek Machar said they freed prisoners from the jail in Kajo-Keji early on Monday around 100km (60 miles) south of the capital Juba.

The government said the rebels had raided the prison, freed a number of people it described as prisoners-of-war, then left.

"It is lies created by the rebels that they have killed and captured people," government army spokesman Santo Domic Chol said.

The United Nations says at least a quarter of South Sudan's population has been displaced in a three-year civil war triggered by President Salva Kiir's decision to sack Machar in 2013.

Many people in and around Kajo-Keji have fled to Uganda to escape the fighting.

(Reporting by Denis Dumo; Writing by Clement Uwiringiyimana; Editing by Andrew Heavens)