JUBA Feb 4 South Sudan rebels accused Egypt on
Saturday of carrying out bombing raids against their positions,
drawing an immediate denial from Cairo, and warned of the risk
of a regional war.
It was the first time either side had alleged Egyptian
involvement in South Sudan's festering conflict, which pits
President Salva Kiir's military against forces loyal to his
former vice president, Riek Machar.
The Egyptian air force on Friday dropped "more than nine
bombs and explosions on the gallant SPLA-IO positions" near the
northern village of Kaka, a rebel statement said, using an
acronym for the rebel force.
Egyptian foreign ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid denied
the alleged air strikes, saying: "Egypt does not interfere in
the internal affairs of other countries."
South Sudan presidential spokesman Ateny Wek Ateny also
denied Egypt had conducted any bombings in the country,
describing the allegations as "nonsense."
"Those small packets of rebels are ... operating inside our
population and we cannot bomb our own population," he said.
War erupted in South Sudan in December 2013 after a
political disagreement between Kiir and Machar exploded into
military confrontation.
Under a peace deal, Machar returned to the capital Juba as
vice president early last year. But tensions escalated between
the two men, who hail from rival tribes, and fighting broke out
again in Juba in July.
Intermittent clashes continue in several parts of the
country. The conflict has often taken an ethnic hue, fuelling
fears the world's youngest nation could be plunged into a
genocide on the scale of Rwanda's in 1994.
In the statement, the rebels accused Kiir's government of
seeking to escalate the war. They said they repelled attacks by
government forces in several places this week, including at
three locations in Unity State, leaving "so many dead bodies".
The statement said the rebels had captured nine soldiers
after firefights, and destroyed four military vehicles.
"Egyptian participation in the ongoing war in South Sudan
are clear indications to the people of South Sudan...that the
Juba regime is provoking the region and tilting South Sudan for
a regional war," the statement said.
(Reporting by Denis Dumo in Juba; Aaron Maasho in Addis Ababa
and Lin Noueihed in Cairo; writing by Elias Biryabarema; Editing
by Mark Trevelyan)