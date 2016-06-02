(Adds CEO comments on Cerro Matoso, coking coal)
By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE, June 2 Australia's South32 Ltd
expects base metals and coal prices to give up recent
gains, inflcting more pain on debt heavy rivals who will
eventually be forced to shut loss-making operations, its chief
executive said on Thursday.
Spun off by BHP Billiton a year ago with
little debt, South32 produces nickel, manganese, aluminium and
coal, commodities that have all slumped over the past year due
to oversupply and slowing growth in China.
Chief Executive Graham Kerr said the rebound in coal and
metals prices during the current quarter is unsustainable, given
that markets are still oversupplied.
"I think there's a little bit of pain still to come," Kerr
told Reuters in an interview.
South32 faces a strike this month over a pay dispute at its
Colombian Cerro Matoso operation, one of the world's largest
producers of ferronickel, where a two-week strike last year
forced BHP to declare force majeure.
Kerr said talks were continuing with workers at the mine,
which is still losing money even after a round of job cuts over
the past six months, but said the company hopes to avert a
strike.
"From our perspective, the starting position is not to have
significant increases in awards and benefits and pay," he said.
The operation is the only one among South32's mines that is
now struggling to break even, he said, as nickel prices remain
weak, ore grades are declining and the cost base remains high.
The company would not hesitate to halt production if it
continues to bleed cash at Cerro Matoso, he said.
"We've shown in some of our decisions over the last 12
months where we have shut in capacity - whether it be manganese
ore, or alloys or aluminium - we're not afraid to mothball
things if we can't generate cash," he said.
Kerr played down the prospect of near-term acquisitions.
The company wants to post another solid set of earnings and see
its share price rebound further before making the leap, as it
wants to use shares, rather than debt, to fund any deals.
South32 has said it would be willing to buy out its partner
Anglo American's 40 percent stake in their manganese
mining and smelting joint venture, but Kerr said there was no
hurry to do so.
"When we think about growth, whether it's internal or
external, we don't believe in blowing up our balance sheet,"
Kerr said.
The company is not interested in expanding in thermal coal,
and Kerr said South32 would not be bidding for the Australian
metallurgical coal mines that Anglo American has put up for
sale. On the expansion front, copper, nickel and zinc were most
attractive to South32, he said.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)