NEW YORK Jan 10 Fitch Ratings on Thursday cut
South Africa's sovereign credit rating to BBB from BBB-plus,
citing rising social and political tensions and the inability of
the government to implement effective reforms.
The decision by Fitch comes in the wake of similar moves by
rival agencies Moody's Investors Service and Standard & Poor's
last year.
"Economic growth performance and prospects have
deteriorated, affecting the public finances and exacerbating
social and political tensions," Fitch said in a statement.