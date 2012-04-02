* Says inability to "unbundle platinum business" hurts Anglo
* Downgrades ArcelorMittal, African Rainbow on stronger rand
April 2 South Africa's political environment
remains a concern for mining companies, ABSA Capital said and
downgraded Anglo American, citing the diversified
miner's inability to "unbundle its platinum business."
President Jacob Zuma's chances of re-election as ANC leader
was hurt after the main opposition party won the right to review
potentially damaging documents from a discontinued corruption
case against him in 2009.
ABSA analysts Caroline Learmonth and Ian Rossouw, who
downgraded Anglo to "underweight" from "equal weight, said
unbundling of the company's platinum business would have put it
at the top of the target list for the bigger competitors.
Platinum prices have fallen about 3 percent over the
last month.
ABSA also cited Anglo's legal worries stemming from Chilean
rival Codelco's claim on a stake in its assets in
Chile's centre-south.
The brokerage also cut ArcelorMittal South Africa,
a unit of the world's biggest steelmaker ArcelorMittal
and African Rainbow Minerals to "underweight" from
"equal weight," on an estimated stronger South African rand
leading to weak earnings forecast.
Earlier in February, ArcelorMittal South Africa slid into a
full-year loss on higher raw material costs, lower output and
weaker sales and warned that a pick-up in demand from key
construction industry customers has yet to
materialize.
ABSA analysts cut their price targets on several South
African mining companies including BHP Billiton PLC,
Kumba Iron Ore Ltd, Anglo American, ArcelorMittal South
Africa and African Rainbow Minerals.